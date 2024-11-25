Nwam LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $460.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.91 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

