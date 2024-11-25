Nwam LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 2.1 %

ARM stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.