Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JGLO opened at $62.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

