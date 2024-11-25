Nwam LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

