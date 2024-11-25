Nwam LLC Invests $436,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after purchasing an additional 228,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after acquiring an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

