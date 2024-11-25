Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 2,822 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

