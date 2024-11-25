Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.06 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $471.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

