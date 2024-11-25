Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 11824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $600.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.