Newmont Co. (NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 23rd

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$60.60 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$81.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.08. The firm has a market cap of C$69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NGT shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

