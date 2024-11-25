Newmont Co. (NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 23rd

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$60.60 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$81.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.08. The firm has a market cap of C$69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current year.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
