Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Michael Heine Sells 1,104,990 Shares

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Heine sold 1,104,990 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($18.95), for a total value of A$32,044,710.00 ($20,944,254.90).
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.12.
About Netwealth Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netwealth Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.