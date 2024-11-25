Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Buys 2,800 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation bought 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,405.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation bought 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.

On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$226,297.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation purchased 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock remained flat at C$5.55 during midday trading on Monday. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$356.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.