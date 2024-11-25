Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lowered by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.