Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21,460.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $948,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $580.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $826.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.00 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

