Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

