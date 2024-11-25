Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

