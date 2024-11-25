Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $325.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

