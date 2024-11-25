Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 1.35% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ADSE opened at $13.70 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.
ADS-TEC Energy Profile
