Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after buying an additional 4,849,147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 827,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPC opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.