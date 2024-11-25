Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 27,249 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Central Garden & Pet makes up 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.93% of Central Garden & Pet worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.