MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $650.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $440.75 and last traded at $429.15. Approximately 18,198,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 18,159,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.88.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.68 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
