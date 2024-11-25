MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.45, but opened at $35.32. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 249,632 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
