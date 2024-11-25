Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

