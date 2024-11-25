Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,555 Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000.

Get Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEC opened at $100.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.