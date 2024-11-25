Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 226,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

