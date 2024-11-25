MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MediaAlpha by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $848.58 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058,963.30. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

