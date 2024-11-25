Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

