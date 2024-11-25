Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,710,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $227.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.