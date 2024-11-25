Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Markel Group worth $142,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,750.00 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,751.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,597.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,586.38. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.