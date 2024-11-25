Mark V. Anquillare Acquires 2,500 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Anquillare bought 2,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $42,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,762.18. This represents a 17.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TruBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

