Mark A. Emkes Sells 16,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.