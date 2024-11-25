Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 537 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $547.87 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.13.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,539 shares of company stock worth $26,112,364. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.