Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.16 and last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 12358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $91,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.