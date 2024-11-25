Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.53% of Boot Barn worth $77,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $1,123,000.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

