Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $337.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.14 and a 200 day moving average of $373.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.56.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

