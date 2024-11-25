Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.32% of Workiva worth $57,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 435.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 118,234 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Workiva Stock Up 0.8 %

Workiva stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

