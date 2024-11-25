Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 434,367 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.82% of Walt Disney worth $1,423,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $115.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
