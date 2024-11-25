Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $98.54 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,614 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $98,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 520,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,259,000 after acquiring an additional 451,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.00 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

