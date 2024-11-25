Littlejohn & Co. LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,879 shares during the period. Emerald accounts for approximately 0.9% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerald worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Emerald’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEX. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEX

Emerald Profile

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.