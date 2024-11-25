Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Linde by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $454.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.66. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

