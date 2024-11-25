Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.68 million.

Leslie’s Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. 11,174,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,064. The company has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a P/E ratio of 173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

