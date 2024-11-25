Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 178.410. Leslie’s also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.20) EPS.
LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.
Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
