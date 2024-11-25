Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 79,491 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 435.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,396 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

