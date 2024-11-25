Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

