Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $621.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $626.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.