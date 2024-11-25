Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 909 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $210.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average is $174.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $214.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,317,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

