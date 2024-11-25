Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 4,567 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WY opened at $31.24 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

