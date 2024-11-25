Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,393 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

