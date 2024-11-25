Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $18.37. 13,794,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,348. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 626.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 148,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 231.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.