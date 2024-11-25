Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,495 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $877.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

