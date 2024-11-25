Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,622,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.